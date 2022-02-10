Olamide Threatens to Leak Fireboy DML’s Third Album and Here’s How the Artist Reacted to the “Threat”

So, fans will finally have Fireboy DML’s third album.

Olamide took to his Twitter yesterday to reveal that he has been listening to this incredible work since October 2021 and would leak it if Fireboy DML doesn’t give a go-ahead on the release.

“I’ve had fireboy 3rd album with me since October 2021 and I’m tired of listening to it alone.. if you have his number, kindly call him n let him know I’m gonna leak it if he no pick next single n let’s drop album,” he said.

And Fireboy immediately replied: “next single next month! third album before summer!”

And fans are pleased to hear this.

See the exchange:

😂😂😂 next single next month! third album before summer! 🚀🖤 https://t.co/P7dhQm1vwK — Fireboy DML (@fireboydml) February 9, 2022

