Olamide’s Next Album “Unruly” is 95% Ready, Says It’s “Probably My Last Album”

Olamide is gearing to bless his fans with new music.

The rapper took to his Twitter yesterday to announce that his new project, Unruly, is almost.

Next Album = #Unruly 95% ready. Release date = I don’t know,” he wrote, adding, “Taking my time to make it the best ever… probably my last album.. dough I’ll drop singles once in a blue moon when I feel like it.. it’s been a mad ass run !! giving albums back to back.”

And this has stirred emotional reactions from fans on social media, many of whom are already mourning the king’s exit.

See the post:

