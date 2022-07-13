Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Olamide Gifts Fan Wristwatch Worth N2.5 Million

Olamide turned the life of a fan around over the weekend at the Goldberg Takeover concert.

The rapper known for his benevolence rewarded a fan who sang his songs word for word with a wristwatch worth about N2.5 Million.

In the video that has since gone viral, Olamide paused his performance to acknowledge the fan and then invited him on stage to perform. He noted that of the guy impressed him, he would sign to his YBNL record label.

After the performance, Olamide sent over his wristwatch to the client who couldn’t hide his elation at such an expensive gift.

