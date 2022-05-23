Olamide Gifts Fan A Car Months After Dragging Him

Olamide has extended his generosity to a fan who. He trolled on Twitter months ago.

Back in January, the Twitter user @NiyiBarca had tweeted at the YBNL boss, requesting his help in getting a car he desired to use for the cab hailing service, Bolt.

At that time, Olamide had trolled the fan asking of he kept any money with him to make such demand.

Hours ago, the tweep took to Twitter to confirm that Olamide has indeed bought him a car. He added that the singer went all out to put a smile on his face as he offered thanks for the largesse.

