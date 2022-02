2022 has been huge for the chart-topping singer/songwriter Olamide.

First, Zazoo Zeh, then Somebody by T I Blaze, and Omo Ope by Asake, now he prepares for his last album release led by the huge collaboration single with Wande Coal, titled “Hate Me.”

Now, the single is accompanied by the anticipated music video, shown below.

Directed by T G Omori, produced by P Prime and Plugged by Sheriff Salaudeen (Alhajisneh) for MMLT.

