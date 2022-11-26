Okposo: Buhari consoles family, fans

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the passing of gospel music star, Sammie Okposo.

A statement by spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said the Nigerian leader commiserates with the family, friends and fans.

Buhari extended his condolences to Okposo’s colleagues in the industry and the younger generation.

The President noted the deceased was admired for “his elevating style of praise and worship”.

He hailed Okopos’s creative contributions to Nollywood, “and the inspiring role he played in grooming talents and mentoring them”.

Buhari prayed for the repose of his soul and urged the family to find solace in his investments of love.

The 51-year-old musician passed away on Friday at an undisclosed hospital in Lagos.

Okposo, who resides in an estate on the island, was rushed for treatment after he slumped.

He reportedly had hypertension/high blood pressure (HBP).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...