Okoye to make Super Eagles return against Guinea Bissau

Maduka Okoye will be back with the Super Eagles when they face Guinea-Bissau in the 2023 AFCON double header in September this year.

Okoye has not featured for the Eagles since the 2021 AFCON round of 16 clash against Tunisia.

The Eagles lost the game 1-0 with Okoye heavily criticized for the defeat after failing to deal with a long range strike.

He has since been absent from the team, and there were unconfirmed reports that the Watford keeper, snubbed attempts by the new coaching crew led by Jose Peseiro to reach out to him.

But a member of the NFF’s Communications Department, Ayo Ibidapo, denied the claims stating that Okoye is even shocked by the allegations.

“Not true @OkoyeMaduka has ignored attempts by Coach Peseiro and his Tech. crew to reach out to him, contrary to reports. Okoye who has been speaking with @NGSuperEagles Team Admin, Dayo Enebi wondered where such emanated from. He’s available for selection for next set of games,” Ibidapo wrote on Twitter.

Okoye has since resumed with English Championship club Watford from Sparta Rotterdam ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Guinea-Bissau will host the Eagles in the third round of the qualifiers before visiting Nigeria for the reverse fixture.

The Eagles top Group A on six points after recording wins against Sierra Leone and São Tomé and Principe.

Guinea-Bissau are second behind the Eagles after one win and a draw.

