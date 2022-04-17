Okowa blasts Omo-Agege over declaration speech

Delta state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa at the weekend, lambasted the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege over his governorship declaration speech, describing it “as empty and uninspiring.”

Okowa accused Omo-Agege of failing to tell Deltans and Nigerians what he intends to do differently if he becomes governor.

Okowa who spoke through the State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu told reporters that the emptiness of Omo-Agege’s declaration speech shows that he lacked the capacity to govern a state like Delta.

He said that Delta was made up of men and women of integrity and wondered why a man who occupies a sensitive position as Deputy President of the Senate would organise such a declaration programme without a clear cut plan on how he intends to govern the state if given the opportunity.

According to him, “We were surprised that somebody at that level can organise a declaration which we do not hold against him because it is his democratic right but that he does so, so emptily is our concern.

“Delta is made up of men and women of integrity and we expect that any of our own irrespective of political party cannot lower the banner by coming up with such emptiness.

“It is important that we advise him to up the ante and not to make members of the general public who are not Deltans to think that our level of understanding of issues is waning.

“We remain number one in the country and that is why we say ‘Delta noh dey carry last’ and we do not want somebody that is supposed to occupy a very responsible position to lower that very enviable position that our state has occupied in the scheme of things either politically or otherwise.”

Aniagwu described Omo-Agege’s attacks on the Okowa administration and the PDP as petty and an indication that the Delta Central Senator was being economical with the truth for political reasons.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...