Okorocha’s son in-law, Uche Nwosu, breaks silence after arrest

Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law of the former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has been released by the Nigerian Police Force.

This comes a day after heavily armed security operatives stormed the St Peter’s Anglican Church, Umunwokwe Village Eziama-Obaire Nkwerre LGA of Imo State, during service and arrested Nwosu after heavy gunfire.

In a statement released by the Special Adviser to Nwosu on media, Nwadike Chikezie, the politician condemned the state government led by Governor Hope Uzodinma for not respecting the house of God where the son-in-law of the former governor of the state was arrested.

The statement reads, “This is to inform the general public, friends and well-wishers, supporters and sympathizers that Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, who was abducted by security agencies while observing church service at St Peter’s Anglican Church Umunwokwe Village Eziama-Obaire Nkwerre LGA, has regained his freedom and released unconditionally. He never spent a night in their custody as every effort was put in place to get him out.

“Recall the ugly incident that took place yesterday, 26th December 2021, at St Peter’s Anglican Church as security operatives swooped him inside the church during the outing service of his mother’s burial and whisked him away amidst sporadic shootings and harassment of the congregation.

“I have spoken with him and he extended his greetings to all of us out there.

“While we await a Police report on the reasons for the abduction and arrest, we call on everyone to remain calm and focused because God is in charge of the whole situation.

“Ugwumba Uche Nwosu is a perfect gentleman who has a great deal of respect for constituted authorities and has never for once caught up in civil disobedience. There was never an invitation and if anyone says otherwise, let the person come forth with evidence.”

