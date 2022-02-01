Okorocha blasts Nnamdi Kanu, calls Igbos ‘naïve’

Senator Rochas Okorocha has labeled Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, as a smart man who took advantage of the Igbo’s unhappiness and naivety.

Okorocha made the remark during a chat with AriseTV while commenting on IPOB’s secessionist agitation in the Southeast.

The former Imo State governor insisted that most Southeast youths are not secessionists but angry Nigerians railing against the system, making them easy targets for IPOB’s agenda.

“The issue of IPOB is very controversial and they are the agitations of some young men seeking for relevance who even disrespected me during my tenure as a governor; I don’t see them as secessionists.

“They had been told that the rest of the country hates them. Nnamdi Kanu is a smart man who got these people to think as he wanted,” he said.

