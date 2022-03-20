Okocha, Taribo West, Kanu, other Legends pray for Tinubu [Video]

Former Super Eagles Defender, Pastor Taribo West, led his former teammates in prayer at an event in honour of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu on Saturday.

Eagles legends at the event include Jay Jay Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo, Victor Ikpeba and Peter Rufai, among others.

Taribo West prayed for the restoration of Nigeria to its rightful place via Tinubu as the APC chieftain watched on.

Tinubu turns 70 later this month and has declared his bid for the presidency ahead of the 2023 elections.

Watch a clip of the prayer session below.

