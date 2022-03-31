Okocha, Matthaus, Cafu others for World Cup draw

Nigeria legend Austin Okocha has been selected to assist in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup draw alongside legends like Cafu and Lothar Matthäus.

World football governing body, FIFA, made the announcement in a release on their official website on Thursday.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup draw will hold on Friday April 1st in Doha, Qatar.

Okocha, Matthäus and Cafu, will also be joined by five other assistants which include Algerian legend Rabah Madjer, former Australian forward Tim Cahill, Qatar’s Adel Ahmed MalAllah, Ali Daei from Iran, and former Super Eagles coach Bora Milutinović.

The draw will be conducted by two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion Carli Lloyd from the United States, football pundit and former England player Jermaine Jenas and British-Jamaican sports presenter Samantha Johnson.

Former PSG and Fenerbahce playmaker Okocha featured for Nigeria at three FIFA World Cups in USA 1994, France 1998 and Korea/Japan 2002.

Unfortunately, the Eagles will not be at this year’s edition after they were eliminated by Black Stars of Ghana, who went through on the away goals rules.

