Okocha gets favourite no 10 shirt from Ozil

Nigerian legend Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha was presented with his favourite no 10 shirt by former Germany midfielder, Mesut Ozil, before Fenerbahce’s Europa League fixture against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Okocha officially retired from football in 2008, after starring for teams like Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, Bolton Wanderers and Paris Saint-Germain.

The diminutive conjurer scored 25 goals and provided 18 assists in 116 games during his time for Frankfurt.

After a successful four-year spell in Germany, he moved on to Turkish side Fenerbahce on a €3.5 million deal.

Donning the number 10 jersey, Okocha continued to mesmerise, scoring 32 goals and providing 19 assists in 76 games, before his big-money move to Paris in 1998.

Ozil reportedly adored Okocha so much that he treasured the number 10 jersey while he was at Fenerbahce.

Jay Jay continues to be a fan favourite for bringing smiles to faces during his playing days.

Recently, former England captain Alan Shearer named him among the top 10 most talented foreigners to have played in the Premier League.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...