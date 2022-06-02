Okada Ban: Lagos to crush seized motorcycles

The Lagos State Government says commercial motorcycles seized during the enforcement of the ban on Okada will be crushed.

This is according to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotosho as the ban on okada in six local government councils of the state took effect.

“Law enforcement agencies seized many motorcycles today,” the commissioner said. “They will all be crushed on Friday in the presence of the media.”

According to him, as part of moves to cushion the impact of the ban, the Lagos State Government is ramping up plans for alternatives.

“Many small buses, under the First Mile and Last Mile Scheme, were rolled out extensively in Surulere, Gbagada, Lekki, Lagos Island, and other parts of Lagos,” he said.

“A number of taxi cabs under the LAGRIDE scheme were deployed in Lagos Island, Ikeja, Surulere, Lekki, and other places.

“The waterways were also busy as Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) put more ferries on their routes.”

