Okada Ban: Arewa community backs Sanwo-Olu

The Arewa community in Lagos has backed the state government’s ban on commercial motorcycles better known as Okada, asking security agencies to impose stricter border checks as a way of curbing the influx of foreigners.

In a communique issued by the association at the end of its Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held in Lagos on Sunday, it said the move, which was taken last week, was not new.

“We resolved today unanimously that all our members must comply with the provisions of the laws of Lagos State. We are law-abiding and we will always continue to intimate on all our members to continue to be law-abiding and operate only within the ambits of the law,” the group said in a statement signed by its Secretary-General Alhaji Musa Saleh.

“We support all measures taken by the Lagos State Government in its efforts towards protecting the life and properties of all Lagosians.”

While condemning the activities of criminals posing as Okada riders, the Arewa community claimed that most of them are foreigners from Niger Republic, Chad, Cameroon, and other neighbouring nations.

“We are calling on the security agencies to identify and arrest all those criminal elements masquerading as Okada riders,” it said.

“We also tasking the Nigeria Immigration Service to step up its actions along the borderline in checking the influx of those foreign elements coming into the country without genuine intention.”

The group reiterated its resolve to support efforts by the Lagos State Government to safeguard lives and properties.

