Oil vessel with 10 on board explodes in Delta State

An oil vessel belonging to Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL) has exploded in Delta State.

This was confirmed in a brief by the management of SEPCOL, saying the explosion which happened on Wednesday, engulfed the offshore facility known as FPSO Trinity Spirit, located at the Ukpokiti Terminal, around Excravos, Warri South-West Local Government Area of the state.

The cause of the explosion is being investigated and SEPCOL said they are working with necessary parties to contain the situation. As of the time of filing this report, there were no reported fatalities.

“We appreciate the assistance provided us by the Clean Nigeria Associates, the Chevron team operating in the nearby Escravos facility, and our community stakeholders as well as fishermen, who have been of tremendous assistance since the incident happened,” Ikemefuna Okafor, the CEO, stated.

He further said that the company has duly notified all relevant authorities and appealed to the members of the public to stay away from the area while a crisis management team continues to monitor the situation.

