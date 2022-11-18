Ohanaeze Worldwide endorses Peter Obi for president, says it’s for ‘equity and justice’

Ohanaeze Ndigbio Worldwide, an Igbo socio-cultural association, has confirmed its support for Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

The association is different from Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the group chaired by George Obiozor.

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, chairman, Ohanaeze council of elders, said the forum believes supporting Obi is the right thing to do.

Speaking on Thursday at the end of the council’s finance and development committee meeting, Iwuanyanwu said a coalition involving leaders from the south-east, south-south, and middle belt will support Obi in the 2023 general election.

“Many of them still believe that it is still the turn of the Igbo, and in their wisdom, they said the presidency should be brought to the south-east,” NAN quoted him as saying.

“They have taken a common position to support Peter Obi, and of course, we the Igbo in Ohanaeze feel very happy.

“The truth is that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is a part of the agreement by the southern and middle belt forum to endorse the candidacy of Peter Obi.”

He said the choice to support the LP presidential candidate is anchored on the desire for equity and justice in 2023.

Iwuanyanwu added that the group is keenly watching the campaigns ahead of the 2023 presidential election and looking out for the likelihood of mishaps.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...