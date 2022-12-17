Ohanaeze hails Buhari over completion of Second Niger Bridge

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex socio-political organisation in the South-east, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the completion of the Second Niger Bridge which was officially opened on Thursday.

The group, in a statement issued on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Chiedozie Ogbonnia, said with the completion of the bridge, Buhari has kept his promise.

“The Second Niger Bridge is a key national infrastructure with immense socio-economic benefits not only for the contiguous states but for the entire nation,” the statement reads.

“The clamour for a second Niger bridge became necessary shortly after the Nigerian Civil War. The first Niger Bridge was commissioned in 1965 and shortly after, the Nigerian civil war broke out in 1967.

“The bridge was, therefore, not exempted from the devastating effects of the war. The Second Niger Bridge has been a major concern to the Igbo for over fifty years because of two major reasons. Apart from the traffic lock jam on top of the bridge, the greatest fear was that the bridge had evidence of cracks such that the stress of weights on the bridge could collapse all the vehicles and their contents into the River Niger with untold consequences.

“Based on the general clamour for a second Niger Bridge, the former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, in 1992, challenged the Nigerian engineers to come up with a design of the second bridge.

“It was believed that upon completion, the bridge will ease traffic flow, allay fears, improve road safety and create greater road user confidence among the commuters.

“Several administrations had used the Second Niger Bridge as bait for the Igbo, especially during the political campaigns.

“When President Buhari promised that he will complete the second Niger Bridge, not many believed, especially when he could not conceal his lopsided political appointments and other resource allocations against the South East.

“On assumption of office as the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, in the company of several APC government officials on February 6, 2021, visited the site wherein he enthused that the ‘people of the Southeast would continue to be grateful to the present federal government for hearkening to the needs of the Ndigbo’.

“Surely, President Buhari did not start the work on the bridge, but in a maladjusted society where the abandoned projects far outnumber the completed ones, to deliver a vital infrastructure that should have been taken for granted attracts immense jubilation amongst the Igbo.

“While the Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Obiozor heartily appreciates Mr President on the Second Niger Bridge, it is hoped that Mr President will use the remaining few months in office to pursue some other transcendental objectives which will write his name with gold in the sands of time.”

