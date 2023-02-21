Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Ogun residents receive old 1000 Notes in envelopes days to election

Politics

Few days after Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun announced that old 500 and 1000 naira notes are still tenable, some residents of the state received five pieces of old one thousand naira notes, in a white envelope, on Monday, 20th February 2023.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the women spotted in the viral video were unsure about the validity of the free old naira notes, even though some persons assured them it remains a legal tender in Ogun State.

Governor of Ogun State, Abiodun, is one of 10 governors that have a filed a suit against the Federal Government challenging the Naira Swap policy which they claim has brought untold hardship on the people.

Latest

Politics

Wike, Ikpeazu will support Tinubu – Orji Kalu

0
The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu has...
News

Police arrest 30 suspects in Ogun over fuel, Naira scarcity riots

0
Normalcy seems to have been restored in the Sagamu,...
Politics

I’m ready to sacrifice my senatorial ambition for Peter Obi to win – Ortom

0
The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, says he...
News

Putin dead wrong on Ukraine – Biden

0
The US will back Ukraine in its fight against...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Wike, Ikpeazu will support Tinubu – Orji Kalu

0
The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu has...
News

Police arrest 30 suspects in Ogun over fuel, Naira scarcity riots

0
Normalcy seems to have been restored in the Sagamu,...
Politics

I’m ready to sacrifice my senatorial ambition for Peter Obi to win – Ortom

0
The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, says he...
News

Putin dead wrong on Ukraine – Biden

0
The US will back Ukraine in its fight against...
News

Many trapped under rubble in latest Turkey Quake

0
Rescuers are once again searching for people trapped under...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Wike, Ikpeazu will support Tinubu – Orji Kalu

Emmanuel Offor -
The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu has said the Governors of Rivers and Abia states, Nyesom Wike and Okezie Ikpeazu respectively, will...
Read more

Police arrest 30 suspects in Ogun over fuel, Naira scarcity riots

Emmanuel Offor -
Normalcy seems to have been restored in the Sagamu, Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State after a violent protest that rocked the town early on...
Read more

I’m ready to sacrifice my senatorial ambition for Peter Obi to win – Ortom

Emmanuel Offor -
The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, says he is ready to sacrifice his senatorial ambition in the National Assembly elections this Saturday, if...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: