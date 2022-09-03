Ogun Guber candidate drops dead

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Ogun State, Prof. David Bamgbose has died.

Bamgbose’s death is coming barely seven days after he clinched the ticket of the PRP to emerge as the gubernatorial candidate of the party.

He was the Ogun West senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before he stepped down for Mr Ganiyu Candidate.

Last weekend, Bamgbose announced his defection from the PDP, alleging that his decision to withdraw from the senatorial race was not voluntary.

The Yewa North indigene died at the State Hospital, Lantoro Abeokuta after a brief illness on Friday.

The Assistant Senior Pastor of Peace and Love Church, Mr Olayemi Oduntan, confirmed his demise to newsmen, saying he had complained of tiredness on Thursday.

According to Oduntan, the governorship candidate was at a hospital in Olomore, where he was referred to the Federal Medical Central, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta.

“We opted for the state hospital, Lantoro because of the urgency and he was admitted to the emergency ward where he was placed on oxygen till Friday.

“I got back to the hospital this morning and I met him breathing too fast and heavy. I was where I went to get him some prescribed medication when he passed on,” Oduntan explained.

Until his death, Bamgbose was the Provost of the Yewa Central College of Education, Abeokuta.

The 54-year-old educationist is survived by his wife, Mary Bamgbose and six children.

