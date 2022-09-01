Ogun Assembly Speaker arrested

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo.

Oluomo was nabbed around 9 am on Thursday at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

Channels Television, citing sources, say he was picked up by officials of the EFCC to answer questions bordering on alleged financial crimes.

The leadership of the Commission has kept mum over the arrest but they are expected to issue a statement shortly.

But a source within the Commission admitted that the Ogun State Speaker had been invited by the EFCC several times but failed to honour the invitations.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State House of Assembly has remained calm after the arrest of the Speaker by anti-graft operatives.

More to follow…

