Saturday, May 14, 2022
HomeCelebrity
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Oga Sabinus Wins “Best Social Media Content Creator” at the 2022 AMVCA

Congratulations to Oga Sabinus!

The comedian who won the hearts of many people with his original content has been declared the winner of the “Best Social Media Content Creator” category at the ongoing Africa Magin Viewers’ Choice Awards.

And fans are super glad for him.

See the reactions:

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: