Oga Sabinus Wins “Best Social Media Content Creator” at the 2022 AMVCA

Congratulations to Oga Sabinus!

The comedian who won the hearts of many people with his original content has been declared the winner of the “Best Social Media Content Creator” category at the ongoing Africa Magin Viewers’ Choice Awards.

Our influencers are up. 🚀 The award for 'Best Online Social Content Creator' powered by @AmstelMalta goes to Oga Sabinus for 'Mr Funny'. Congrats on your first award EVER! WATCH 👉🏾 https://t.co/gab6REJjPY #AMVCA8 pic.twitter.com/NmRmpgJmmh — Africamagictv (@africamagictv) May 14, 2022

And fans are super glad for him.

See the reactions:

Port Harcourt Boy don win AMVCA. Don’t let anyone tell you that ya dream too Big!! Pump their jaw!! 😂Congratulations Sabinus pic.twitter.com/DX80ac5xSB — PH P1 (@ajuicygeorge) May 14, 2022

This is my fav part !! Oga Sabinus couldn’t believe his eyes😩. He said “Ha, Jesus, I never win award for Lagos before 😂” Well deserved !!! 💯 #AMVCA8 pic.twitter.com/sB6KYA2urF — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) May 14, 2022

Congrats Oga Sabinus . Best Online Social Content Creator. I am so happy that hard work still pays in this country. This guy is effortlessly funny and does not need women or costume to crack your ribs. This is just the beginning of great things for you 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/inCYHeeoRn — DR.PENKING™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 (@drpenking) May 14, 2022

