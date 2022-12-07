Ofili-Ajumogobia reinstated as Judge of Federal High Court

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has reinstated Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia as a judge of the Federal High Court. The reinstatement takes immediate effect.

This was contained in a circular of the Federal High Court notifying all judges of the court of this decision, as per ChannelsTV.

The circular dated Dec. the 5th was signed by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho.

He wrote, “Your Lordships are by this Circular letter notified that at the Meeting of the National Judicial Council held on the 1st of December, 2022, the Council reinstated the Hon. Justice R. N. Ofili-Ajumogobia as a Judicial Officer.”

“The reinstatement takes instant effect and there shall be consequential posting.”

The Chief Registrar of the court as well as the director of library and deputy director of finance and accounts were all copied in the memo.

In Nov 2016, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had arraigned Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia before the courts on allegations of money laundering and breach of public trust.

The courts have however quashed and dismissed all the charges against her.

