Offset Blows Cardi B Away with Early and Lavish Valentine’s Present

It’s not even 12:00am, February 14, California time but Offset already rung in Valentine’s Day for Cardi B in grand style.

The Migos rapper made sure his wife walked into the heavy suprise wife as they got home from the Super Bowl.

Offset had Cardi B completely blown away with rose petals strewn on every floor surface of their house and bouquets of flowers in every room.

On sighting her early Valentine’s gift, a very appreciative Cardi B couldn’t stop screaming, “He did that” and she promised her husband a very “happy ending” to the day’s activities.

She also exclaimed at how gorgeous the flowers were, also stating that she didn’t know how to receive this kid of live as no one ever loved her like that

Cardi B concluded that Offset must live her for real while noting that it’s the reason they keep having children.

