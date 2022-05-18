OFFICIAL: Sweden and Finland submit bids to join NATO

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says that Finland and Sweden have officially applied to join the world’s biggest military alliance, a move driven by security concerns over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“I warmly welcome the requests by Finland and Sweden to join NATO. You are our closest partners,” Stoltenberg told reporters on Wednesday after receiving their application letters from the two Nordic countries’ ambassadors.

“This is a historic moment, which we must seize,” Stoltenberg said at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Neutral throughout the Cold War, the two countries’ decision to join the alliance is one of the most significant changes in Europe’s security architecture in decades.

The applications must now be weighed by the 30 member countries. That process is expected to take about two weeks, although Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed reservations about Finland and Sweden joining.

Honoured to receive the applications for #Finland's & #Sweden's membership in #NATO. This is a good day at a critical time for our security. Your applications are an historic step. https://t.co/IH6Vj25FZK — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) May 18, 2022

If his objections are overcome, and accession talks go as well as expected, the two could become members within a few months. The process usually takes eight to 12 months, but NATO wants to move quickly given the threat from Russia hanging over the Nordic countries.

Canada, for example, says that it expects to ratify their accession protocol in just a few days.

