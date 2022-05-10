Tuesday, May 10, 2022
OFFICIAL: Haaland joins Man City

Premier League giants Manchester City have confirmed a deal has been reached with Borussia Dortmund to sign Erling Haaland this summer.

The Premier League champions confirmed this in a tweet from their official handle.

It read: “Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.

“The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player.”

A clause in his contract means Haaland is available for just £62m this summer.

