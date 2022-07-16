OFFICIAL: Eriksen joins Man United on 3-year deal

Manchester United have announced the signing of Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer.

Eriksen, a former Ajax, Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan and Brentford player has signed a three-year contract at Old Trafford.

Earlier in July, Eriksen agreed in principle to sign for United after his short-term contract at Brentford ended in June.

He becomes United’s second signing under new manager Erik ten Hag after Netherlands full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord.

A statement from United read: “Manchester United is pleased to confirm that Christian Eriksen has joined the club, signing a contract until June 2025.

“The midfielder has been capped 115 times for Denmark, scoring 38 goals for his country. Eriksen has played 237 games in the Premier League, registering 52 goals and 71 assists.”

Eriksen said: “Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started. I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling.

“I have seen Erik’s work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day. It is clear that he is a fantastic coach. Having spoken with him and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future. I still have major ambitions in the game, there is a huge amount that I know I can achieve, and this is the perfect place to continue my journey.”

He will not fly to Australia for the final two games of United’s pre-season tour, but will link up with his new team-mates before their trip to Oslo on 30 July, where they will face Atletico Madrid.

