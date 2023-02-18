Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Officers in ritual killing, organ harvesting ring now in detention

News

SP Nwode Nkeiruka, and Inspector Harrison Akama who were named in an alleged Anambra ritual killing and organ trafficking mess are now in detention, Police confirms.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has now set up a special investigation panel under the IGP Monitoring and Mentoring Unit to open investigations into the weighty allegations brought upon the aforementioned officers.

In a statement released and signed by the Police Force Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Akinjobi, he noted that “in light of the serious allegations leveled against the officers – CSP Patrick Agbazue, officer-in-charge of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Anambra State Command; SP Nwode Nkeiruka, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Zone 13 Headquarters, Ukpo-Dunukofia, and Inspector Harrison Akama attached to the RRS, they reported at the Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, Abuja today Friday 17th February, 2023, on the directives of the IGP for commencement of investigations to ascertain the veracity of the allegations for further necessary action, while the panel has been given a period of two weeks to come up with a report of investigations”.

The statement reads, “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR, has set up a special investigation panel under the IGP Monitoring and Mentoring Unit to commence investigations into some weighty allegations of unprofessionalism, high-handedness, and extra-judicial killings leveled against its officers serving at the Zone 13 Command, Ukpo-Dunukofia, and the Anambra State Command on social media platforms.

In light of the serious allegations leveled against the officers – CSP Patrick Agbazue, officer-in-charge of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Anambra State Command; SP Nwode Nkeiruka, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Zone 13 Headquarters, Ukpo-Dunukofia, and Inspector Harrison Akama attached to the RRS, they reported at the Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, Abuja today Friday 17th February, 2023, on the directives of the IGP for commencement of investigations to ascertain the veracity of the allegations for further necessary action, while the panel has been given a period of two weeks to come up with a report of investigations.

The Force enjoins any member of the public who has had experiences or information on acts of high-handedness, extortion, or extra-judicial killings by the officers in question, to forward same with detailed information via mobile number 08036242591, or by email via pressforabuja@police.gov.ng, igpmufhq@npf-c4i.com to enable the panel achieve a wholistic investigation.

The Inspector-General of Police has assured that the findings of the investigations will determine the next line of action, even as he promises that the Force will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that justice is done in the case and sanctions meted to any officers found guilty accordingly”.

