Officers feared dead as NAF aircraft crashes in Kaduna

An unspecified number of officers of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) are feared to have been killed in a plane crash that occurred on Tuesday in Kaduna state.

While details of the incident are still sketchy, TheCable reports that the incident involved a training aircraft which had two pilots on board.

The development comes 11 months after a NAF aircraft crashed in Kaduna.

The incident, which occurred in May 2021, involved a Beechcraft 350, and the aircraft crashed around the Kaduna international airport.

Ibrahim Attahiru, chief of army staff, and 10 other military officers who were on board when the plane crashed, were killed.

