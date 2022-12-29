Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Officer who killed Bolanle Raheem still in custody [Photo]

News

The Lagos State Police Command has said that the trigger-happy cop (Drambi Vandi) who killed Mrs Bolanle Raheem, is still in detention, even as investigations into the case intensifies.

Revealing this in a short post via Twitter, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the command spokesman who shared a photo of the officer, said investigations have shown that the other two officers who were with Drambi had no hand in the shooting incident.

“They have, therefore, been released,” Hundeyin tweeted.

He further stated that a report on the investigations so far, has been forwarded to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for further necessary action.

SP Hundeyin, however, noted that claims suggesting that the officer responsible for the shooting has been released is totally false.

Latest

Sports

Messi moved to tears and sends personal audio message to radio host after emotional tribute

0
Lionel Messi sent a voice note to Argentinean radio...
Politics

2023: Tinubu, Wike’s G5 meet to finalize deal

0
To finalise the deal on the 2023 presidency, five...
Politics

‘Immeasurable loss to Nigeria’ – Buhari reacts to Obiozor’s death

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the President General of...
News

3 killed as explosion rips through Kogi ahead of Buhari’s visit

0
Three persons have been killed following an explosion in...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Sports

Messi moved to tears and sends personal audio message to radio host after emotional tribute

0
Lionel Messi sent a voice note to Argentinean radio...
Politics

2023: Tinubu, Wike’s G5 meet to finalize deal

0
To finalise the deal on the 2023 presidency, five...
Politics

‘Immeasurable loss to Nigeria’ – Buhari reacts to Obiozor’s death

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the President General of...
News

3 killed as explosion rips through Kogi ahead of Buhari’s visit

0
Three persons have been killed following an explosion in...
News

Obi mourns victims of bikers parade crash

0
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

Messi moved to tears and sends personal audio message to radio host after emotional tribute

Emmanuel Offor -
Lionel Messi sent a voice note to Argentinean radio show Perros de la Calle after being moved by an audio story they aired following his FIFA...
Read more

2023: Tinubu, Wike’s G5 meet to finalize deal

Emmanuel Offor -
To finalise the deal on the 2023 presidency, five aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are set to meet with the Presidential...
Read more

‘Immeasurable loss to Nigeria’ – Buhari reacts to Obiozor’s death

Emmanuel Offor -
President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor, describing his death as an immeasurable loss to Nigeria. According to...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: