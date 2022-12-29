Officer who killed Bolanle Raheem still in custody [Photo]

The Lagos State Police Command has said that the trigger-happy cop (Drambi Vandi) who killed Mrs Bolanle Raheem, is still in detention, even as investigations into the case intensifies.

Revealing this in a short post via Twitter, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the command spokesman who shared a photo of the officer, said investigations have shown that the other two officers who were with Drambi had no hand in the shooting incident.

“They have, therefore, been released,” Hundeyin tweeted.

He further stated that a report on the investigations so far, has been forwarded to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for further necessary action.

SP Hundeyin, however, noted that claims suggesting that the officer responsible for the shooting has been released is totally false.

