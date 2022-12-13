Off the hook: LP exonerates Chairman over N40m fraud

National Working Committee of the Labour Party has found its National Chairman, Julius Abure not guilty of the N40 million fraud allegation against him.

The NWC said it had given Abure a clean slate to continue work in his office and also disclosed its decision to sack the Ogun State chapter of the party and its executives.

Abure had been accused of diverting the proceeds of party nomination forms into his private transport company account in a petition raised by the National Publicity Secretary of LP, Abayomi Arabambi.

Arabambi addressed the petition to the LP National Executive Committee and presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi.

Arabambi, who claimed that he was illegally removed through a coup orchestrated by Abure and the National Secretary, Umar Farouk, stated that the chairman grossly violated the provisions of the party Constitution by enriching himself fraudulently and denying candidates their tickets.

His petition partly read, “Julius Abure, the National Chairman of Labour Party diverted over N40,000,000 from sales of party nomination forms into his private transport company account with Access Bank Plc as payments thereby grossly violating the provisions of the Labour Party constitution 2019 as amended by enriching himself fraudulently and thereafter denied the candidates tickets after collecting their monies.”

Arabambi alleged that Abure had on different occasions defrauded aspirants and candidates on the platform of the party and called on the party to investigate the allegations.

He cited the case of a candidate for Lagos West Senatorial seat, George Gabriel Chiadikaobi, who paid N2.5m into the party’s account in Lagos and another N2.5m into Abure’s business account in August and another Lagos-based House of Representatives candidate, Umeadi Emmanuel Azubike, who paid N3m and N1m respectively on July 6.

According to him, Abure brought in four thugs with improvised arms or pistols who he initially thought were members of the Department of State Services to harass him when he came to present the evidence of the chairman’s fraudulent activities during Thursday’s NWC meeting at Barcelona Hotel Wuse 2 Abuja.

“Julius Abure’s actions constituted a coup d’etat that amounted to suspending the Labour Party’s constitution for the implementation of draconian decrees rather than the party’s constitutional provisions as regards his illegal suspension and removal as the National Publicity Secretary and also the Ogun State Executive Council.”

“Abure pleaded with me to conceal the details of how he embezzled N40 million which belongs to the Labour Party but I refused to do so. That was why I was illegally removed.

“I called for a financial Audit investigation of all the Labour party’s accounts to be conducted immediately to ascertain the extent of financial malfeasance and impropriety perpetrated through illegal transactions from sales of party nomination forms and expression of interest,” he said.

Arabambi also vowed to contest his illegal removal as LP image maker in a competent court to test the Labour Constitution.

