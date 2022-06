Good news for lovers of Off Air Gang with Gbemi and Toolz as the podcast is coming to the big screen.

From July, DSTV subscribers will begin to watch the hilarious talk show on Africa Magic Urban.

Toolz Oniru-Demuren made the announcement via her Instagram page on Thursday, June 9. The show will premiere on July 8 by 9:30 pm.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...