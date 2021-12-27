Odudu Otu emerges Gulder Ultimate Search winner

Odudu Otu, a sports enthusiast from Akwa Ibom, has won the Gulder Ultimate Search 2021 edition, beating three other contestants to emerge as the ultimate man in a keenly contested finale yesterday evening.

Unassuming and laidback, it wasn’t until he won the 14th task that fans of the show began to notice him.

But his sensational triumph in Gulder Ultimate Search did not begin from there, as he got in on a stroke of luck having come into the jungle as a wild card.

And now, that wild card has emerged as the Gulder Ultimate Search winner for 2021.

Originally a member of the Iroko clan which also had members like Damola, Yankari, Esitima, Tobechukwu, and Gerald, it was during the individual tasks that Odudu began to show why he was a worthy winner. While it seemed other contestants were beginning to tire, he was just beginning and he maintained this level of performance till the end.

In the final episode of the show broadcast on DSTV on Boxing Day, Odudu emerged winner of the 2021 edition of the Gulder Ultimate Search after finding the Chest which contains the secret of the proverbial Akolo’s secret brew.

Odudu goes home with N50 million worth of prizes including an SUV as well as a return ticket to Dubai.

He’ll now also have his smiling visage splashed on billboards across the country.

