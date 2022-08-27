Oduah pens moving tribute at son’s sixth remembrance

Senator Stella Oduah on Friday penned an emotional tribute in rememberance of her late son, Maxwell Omabuwa Etoromi.

Maxwell Oduah died in 2016 after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

She wrote, “They say that a parent’s worst nightmare is the loss of a child but those who coined this phrase never could be able to appreciate the emptiness, the stripping of everything that makes one sane, the nights spent ruminating and pondering over days spent in labor and the joy at first encountering that little human you just birthed.

“No one can understand the deafening silence and agonizing pain after the last “it is well” by well-wishers who have no clue about a state of mind that stubbornly refuses to let go of pictures of that first kiss, the first smile, the first words spoken and unspoken and the first time you were called mummy!

“I have spent the last 6 years fighting these thoughts and attempting to move on by immersing myself in work but try as I may, in the days leading up to this date, I still find myself sinking into this abyss of pain, the kind of pain you have no control over but you just know it is there in the way my personal staff now seemingly understand enough to let me be.”

Oduah added, “You see, Buwa was not just a son, he was an angel and actually the best and most lofty version of who I could ever be, and in his short stint on earth, left a legacy of Love, Peace, and Giving that I’ve tried over the years to replicate through the MAXLIFE foundation which incidentally, was a brain child of his for reaching out and uplifting the downtrodden in our midst but still, the emptiness persists.

“I really don’t know how parents in similar situations cope but in my case, it has overtime proven to be a battle I appear to be losing and I can only throw myself at the feet of Jesus to help ease this pain for it is one pill too heavy for my weary heart.

“To Buwa, Nnam, Ezigbo Nwa, the son that instinctively knows and understands the mood and thoughts of his mother by a mere loving look, I miss you, and not a day goes by that I don’t think about the times we shared, the days spent discussing those humanitarian plans you so passionately held dear and your soothing words of encouragement at times when it seemed like the world was up in arms against me.

“You were my rock and the only person who could talk me out of a terrible mood and everyone in my space just knew that you were special!

“Today, six years after your passing, I find myself desperately seeking your words to put my mind to rest as a result of your painful and unforgettable demise for the real “it is well” I’d love to hear is that which comes from your lips and none other!”

The Senator representing Anambra North further prayed for parents in similar circumstances, “I pray for parents in similar circumstances, that God in heaven will grant us the kind of lasting peace that knows no understanding and to Buwa my heartbeat, I promise to keep your dreams of putting smiles on the faces of people, alive.”

“Keep resting son, Mummy loves you still and can never forget,” she added.

