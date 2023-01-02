Odegaard better than De Bruyne – Agbonlahor

Former Aston Villa forward, Gabriel Agbonlahor, has stated that Arsenal playmaker Martin Odegaard is better than Kevin De Bruyne on current form following the Norway captain’s performance in Arsenal’s win at Brighton.

The Gunners defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 4-2 at the American Express Community Stadium on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

Bukayo Saka and Odegaard’s goals gave Arsenal a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Eddie Nketiah made it 3-0 early on in the second half, Kaouru Mitoma pulled one back for Brighton in the 65th minute but Gabriel Martinelli made it 4-1 six minutes later.

The game ended 4-2 following Evan Ferguson’s late strike.

Speaking on talkSPORT as quoted by Sportskeeda, Agbonlahor praised Odegaard’s performance and assist for Arsenal’s fourth goal and posited that the Norwegian is currently a better player than Manchester City talisman, De Bruyne.

“This is a statement victory for Arsenal,” Agbonlahor said.

“Odegaard’s assist for the fourth goal, If Kevin De Bruyne made that pass we wouldn’t stop going on about it. On current form, I’d have Odegaard over De Bruyne. He’s absolutely outstanding.”

Odegaard has scored seven goals and made five assists in 15 Premier League appearances for Arsenal so far this season.

Arsenal top the Premier League standings with 43 points from 16 matches.

The Gunners play Newcastle United next on Tuesday, January 3 at the Emirates Stadium.

