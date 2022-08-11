Thursday, August 11, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
OC Ukeje Guest Stars in Season 3 of Netflix’s Locke and Key

OC Ukeje made an appearance as a guest star on Netflix’s hit series, Locke and Key.

The Canadian-based Nollywood actor starred in season 3, episode 7 of the show.

OC Ukeje responded to a message from a fan who had been pleasantly surprised to see him on the show and had tagged him.

“Whaaaaaattt???!!!! Not my fav @octhegreatukeje in Locke and Key??!! Aaaaaaaahhhhh!! The definition of pleasant surprise. #naijatotheworld,” the fan had written.

The move star had written, “There was a caught!!!! @kiingskiid spotted a dude! Some warm ups for now…,” in response.

 

