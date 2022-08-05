Oby Ezekwesili and Husband Celebrate 34th Wedding Anniversary

It’s 34 years down and forever to go for Oby Ezekwesili and her husband, Nedu.

The former minister of the federal republic and #BringBackOurGirls campaigner, celebrated the milestone by sharing then and now photos via her official Twitter account.

Ezekwesili noted the activities for their 34th anniversary on Thursday, August 4, sharing that she and her hubby sang the popular hymn, ‘Great is that Faithfulness’ for the triumphs they have recorded in their marital journey.

August4th!#MyGuy @neduezeks and I are 34 today🤩 We sang “Great is Thy Faithfulness!” for this incredible life of triumphs over travails that we have on our journey of #EndlessLove. Through the years, you've never let me down

You turned my life around… I Love you deeply!❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/0BwUlJEvng — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) August 4, 2022

Oby Ezekwesili expressed gratitude to popular singer, Kenny Rogers for his ‘Through the Years’ track which is their best couple song.

Through the years, when everything went wrong

Together we were strong

I know that I belong right here with you

Through the years, I've never had a doubt

We'd always work things out

I've learned what life's about by loving you

Through the years#ThroughTheYears🫂❤️🤩✍🏾 — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) August 4, 2022

