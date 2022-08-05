Friday, August 5, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Oby Ezekwesili and Husband Celebrate 34th Wedding Anniversary

It’s 34 years down and forever to go for Oby Ezekwesili and her husband, Nedu.

The former minister of the federal republic and #BringBackOurGirls campaigner, celebrated the milestone by sharing then and now photos via her official Twitter account.

Ezekwesili noted the activities for their 34th anniversary on Thursday, August 4, sharing that she and her hubby sang the popular hymn, ‘Great is that Faithfulness’ for the triumphs they have recorded in their marital journey.

Oby Ezekwesili expressed gratitude to popular singer, Kenny Rogers for his ‘Through the Years’ track which is their best couple song.

