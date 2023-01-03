Search
Obosi community leader shot dead

News

The President-General of Obosi Community, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Hon Ike Okolo has been reportedly shot dead.

Okolo was shot dead in a petrol station in the community by yet-to-be-identified gunmen at about 8pm, a day after the new year.

A video circulating on the internet showed that the community leader was shot right inside his SUV, as he sat in a pool of his own blood, behind the steering of the car.

Obosi is one town known to be notorious for cult clashes, a development the President-General is said to have stood against, since he ascended office.

As of the time of filing this report, it was not clear who his killers were.

More to follow…

