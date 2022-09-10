‘Obidients’ rally grounds Enugu with One-million man march [Video]

Supporters of Mr. Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, popularly known as ‘Obidients’, shut down Enugu State capital on Saturday.

The one-million-man march, which commenced at the Michael Okpara Square grounded vehicular movement within the metropolis.

A mammoth crowd, which increased as the team advanced, moved round the major roads in the State before returning to Okpara Square.

Obi’s supporters, who cut across various political divides, marched through the capital city singing solidarity songs as they moved.

Speaking to journalists, Dr. Chima Edoga, Co-Director planning committee, Enugu one-million-man fitness march for ObiDatti Season One, described the rally as a huge success, stressing that “Nigerians are demonstrating their resolve to retake their country.”

He said the rally, which has been going on across the country, was a demonstration to critics that the masses were Obi’s structures.

