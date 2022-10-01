ObiDatti2023: Obidients shut down National Stadium Lagos [Watch]

Supporters of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 general elections thronged in their thousands to the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos Saturday.

This is in continuation of country-wide rallies for Obi, whose popularity has soared particularly among the youths.

As the country marks the occasion of her 62nd Independence anniversary, Obi’s supporters, or Obidients as they are referred to, turned out en masse to mobilise support for the LP candidate.

Bearing placards and posters with the visage of Mr Obi, the charged-up Obidients sang and waved as they filed out to the National Stadium for the mega rally.

Watch video below.

