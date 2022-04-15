Friday, April 15, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Obiano’s wife not in our custody – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has denied reports online that Ebelechukwu, wife of the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, was in its custody.

Online media (not Olisa.tv) had reported the arrest and detention of the former first lady of Anambra state.

However, when contacted on the matter, Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC’s spokesman, denied the report, saying that she is not in EFCC’s custody.

The saga comes weeks after her husband, Willie Obiano was apprehended about a month ago at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, after handing over to his successor, Soludo.

Ebelechukwu had last week declared interest to contest in the 2023 elections to represent Anambra North District at the Senate under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

