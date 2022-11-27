Obiang reelected for sixth term as president of Equatorial Guinea

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo on Saturday won a sixth term in office, a much-expected result in an authoritarian country with next to no political opposition.

The 80-year-old has been in power for 43 years — the longest rule of any leader alive in the world today except monarchs.

During his election campaign in 2009, Obiang promised “social housing for all” in the oil-rich central African state.

Obiang planned to provide enough housing to raise Malabo’s shanty towns, and some 20,000 housing projects have sprung up in the country of around 1.5 million residents.

However, citizens groan at the cost of acquiring these homes.

During his election campaign at the start of the month, Obiang admitted that social housing intended for “people without great means” had been snapped up instead by “people able to build their own home”.

But he did not offer a solution.

