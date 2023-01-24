Search
Obi woos Katsina voters, vows to open borders

Politics

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has promised to build a new Nigeria as he took his campaign to Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He made the promise at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium on Monday, restating his commitment to restoring peace, fighting poverty, and opening all land borders in the country for the economic well-being of citizens.

He urged women and youths in the country to ensure that they vote for Labour Party flagbearers in the forthcoming general elections.

“Nigerians have been deceived for the past 24 years. I want to urge you to vote for the Labour Party in the forthcoming elections. We have come with the promise of ending the bloodshed, and poverty, and restoring peace in all parts of this country,” he added.

Earlier on arrival at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Obi and his running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed alongside other party supporters attended a town hall meeting with women supporters and students mostly drawn from various universities in the state.

During the event, Obi restated his commitment to building a new Nigeria where suffering will stop, poverty will be eliminated and nobody will be in IDP Camp.

“We want to build a Nigeria where there will be a security of lives and property, nobody will be in IDP camp, your children will be secured and they will be in school. I will seek your support for that.

“You have been deceived for the past 24 years, that’s what we want to change. Let’s have a new Nigeria,” he insisted.

