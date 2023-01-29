Obi vows to eradicate poverty in Borno rally

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has promised to eradicate poverty in the northern region.

He made the comment during his campaign rally in Maiduguri the Borno State capital on Saturday.

“I have said to the people of the north, we would pull the children of the north out of poverty,” he said.

“Our government would be celebrated in the north because part of the problem we have in the north is the poverty that we have imposed on our children. I would pull the north out of poverty. I would educate the north.”

In a series of interactions with groups in Maiduguri, Obi along with his running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed, charged supporters and eligible voters to take advantage of their candidacy to vote out bad governance brought about by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking to a cheering crowd at Ramat Square, Obi argued that LP is the only party with credible candidates suitable to right the wrongs of the APC.

He maintained he and his running mate are the only candidates with youthful appeal considering their age and track records.

“My visit to Borno today has renewed my commitment to tackling insecurity in the nation as my first priority when voted into power,” he said.

“In moving our nation from consumption to production, we must convert the vast lands in Borno, and the entire North into productive agricultural uses.”

The former Anambra governor attended the event alongside the party’s National Chairman Julius Abure, members of his campaign council, LP candidates in the state, and other party stalwarts.

