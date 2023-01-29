Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Obi vows to eradicate poverty in Borno rally

Politics

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has promised to eradicate poverty in the northern region.

He made the comment during his campaign rally in Maiduguri the Borno State capital on Saturday.

“I have said to the people of the north, we would pull the children of the north out of poverty,” he said.

“Our government would be celebrated in the north because part of the problem we have in the north is the poverty that we have imposed on our children. I would pull the north out of poverty. I would educate the north.”

In a series of interactions with groups in Maiduguri, Obi along with his running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed, charged supporters and eligible voters to take advantage of their candidacy to vote out bad governance brought about by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking to a cheering crowd at Ramat Square, Obi argued that LP is the only party with credible candidates suitable to right the wrongs of the APC.

He maintained he and his running mate are the only candidates with youthful appeal considering their age and track records.

“My visit to Borno today has renewed my commitment to tackling insecurity in the nation as my first priority when voted into power,” he said.

“In moving our nation from consumption to production, we must convert the vast lands in Borno, and the entire North into productive agricultural uses.”

The former Anambra governor attended the event alongside the party’s National Chairman Julius Abure, members of his campaign council, LP candidates in the state, and other party stalwarts.

Latest

Sports

Djokovic wins Australian Open, levels Nadal’s slam record

0
Novak Djokovic won a record-extending 10th Australian Open and...
News

BREAKING: CBN extends deadline for old Naira Notes till Feb 10

0
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has extended the...
Politics

Sanwo-Olu to boycott Lagos Guber debate, says can’t share stage with PDP

0
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, says he would no...
Politics

Tinubu woos Zamfara voters with promise of industrialization

0
The presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Sports

Djokovic wins Australian Open, levels Nadal’s slam record

0
Novak Djokovic won a record-extending 10th Australian Open and...
News

BREAKING: CBN extends deadline for old Naira Notes till Feb 10

0
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has extended the...
Politics

Sanwo-Olu to boycott Lagos Guber debate, says can’t share stage with PDP

0
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, says he would no...
Politics

Tinubu woos Zamfara voters with promise of industrialization

0
The presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress...
Politics

Atiku promises to reopen borders in Kebbi campaign

0
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Djokovic wins Australian Open, levels Nadal’s slam record

Emmanuel Offor -
Novak Djokovic won a record-extending 10th Australian Open and a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam men's title by seeing off Stefanos Tsitsipas. Serbia's Djokovic started strongly...
Read more

BREAKING: CBN extends deadline for old Naira Notes till Feb 10

Emmanuel Offor -
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has extended the deadline for the use of the old notes till February 10. CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, announced...
Read more

Sanwo-Olu to boycott Lagos Guber debate, says can’t share stage with PDP

Emmanuel Offor -
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, says he would no longer attend any event where he would share a stage with members of the Peoples...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: