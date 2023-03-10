Search
Obi visits family of slain LP Senatorial candidate in Enugu

News

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Friday, paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Oyibo Chukwu, who was the senatorial candidate for Enugu East until his death at the hands of gunmen.

Three days before the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections, Chukwu and his personal assistant were murdered by the gunmen.

The assailants who were in a Hilux vehicle attacked and set ablaze Chukwu’s campaign vehicle.

Obi visited the family of the deceased in Amurri, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu.

He is also expected to campaign for the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the state.

The former Anambra governor, who was in company with the governorship candidates of Enugu State, Chijioke Edeoga; and Abia State, Alex Otti, appealed to the people of the community to remain calm, saying justice would be done.

The LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, reiterated that the younger brother of the slain candidate, Kelvin Chukwu, had replaced his elder brother on the ballot for next Saturday’s supplementary senatorial election.

