Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Obi visits Archbishop of Canterbury [Photos]

Politics

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), met with Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, on Monday.

The LP standard bearer said Welby received him and his team in his office after he delivered a presentation at Chatham House in London Monday.

“I was honoured to be received together with my team by the Archbishop of Canterbury, The Most Revd. Justin Welby yesterday evening. I’m especially grateful for his offer of a special evening prayer for me and for Nigeria,” Obi wrote on Twitter.

The former Anambra governor spoke on ‘Nigeria’s 2023 Elections: A Vision for Policy Change and Institutional Reforms’ at Chatham House.

During his speech, the LP presidential candidate said he will “destroy the structure” that has kept Nigerians in poverty.

“Let me assure you of what we’ve been campaigning on. You have heard them say we don’t have structure; that is the structure we are trying to destroy — structure of criminality,” Obi had said.

See more photos from his visit to the Archbishop of Canterbury below…

Latest

Celebrity

Davido and Tems Join Line Up of Stars to Perform at Governors Ball in New York

0
Davido and Tems are set to take on New York later in the year.
Sports

Osimhen, Lookman make Serie A team of the week

0
Super Eagles stars, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman have...
Politics

EFCC, ICPC, CCB receive Keyamo’s petition to arrest Atiku

0
Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo said...
News

3 persons in Nigeria wealthier than 83m citizens combined – Oxfam

0
Oxfam in Nigeria has said three of the richest...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Davido and Tems Join Line Up of Stars to Perform at Governors Ball in New York

0
Davido and Tems are set to take on New York later in the year.
Sports

Osimhen, Lookman make Serie A team of the week

0
Super Eagles stars, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman have...
Politics

EFCC, ICPC, CCB receive Keyamo’s petition to arrest Atiku

0
Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo said...
News

3 persons in Nigeria wealthier than 83m citizens combined – Oxfam

0
Oxfam in Nigeria has said three of the richest...
News

One shot dead, police station burnt as youths protest priest’s murder in Niger

0
With barely three days after Reverend Isaac Archi of...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Davido and Tems Join Line Up of Stars to Perform at Governors Ball in New York

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Davido and Tems are set to take on New York later in the year.
Read more

Osimhen, Lookman make Serie A team of the week

Emmanuel Offor -
Super Eagles stars, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman have been named in the Serie A Team of the Week. The selection was compiled by the...
Read more

EFCC, ICPC, CCB receive Keyamo’s petition to arrest Atiku

Emmanuel Offor -
Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo said his petitions to law enforcement agencies against Atiku Abubakar have been received. Keyamo is a director...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: