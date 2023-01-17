Obi visits Archbishop of Canterbury [Photos]

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), met with Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, on Monday.

The LP standard bearer said Welby received him and his team in his office after he delivered a presentation at Chatham House in London Monday.

“I was honoured to be received together with my team by the Archbishop of Canterbury, The Most Revd. Justin Welby yesterday evening. I’m especially grateful for his offer of a special evening prayer for me and for Nigeria,” Obi wrote on Twitter.

The former Anambra governor spoke on ‘Nigeria’s 2023 Elections: A Vision for Policy Change and Institutional Reforms’ at Chatham House.

During his speech, the LP presidential candidate said he will “destroy the structure” that has kept Nigerians in poverty.

“Let me assure you of what we’ve been campaigning on. You have heard them say we don’t have structure; that is the structure we are trying to destroy — structure of criminality,” Obi had said.

See more photos from his visit to the Archbishop of Canterbury below…

