Obi to win election with 14.8m votes – Governance Index

The Labour Party (LP) presidential flagbearer, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed have been projected to win this weekend’s presidential election with a wide margin.

The Governance Index, a reputable consulting firm hired by the Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) to analyze preparations and projections for the 2023 presidential election, projected in its report that the duo of Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed would win Saturday’s election with 14,801,944 votes (40%). The report shows Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in second position with 1,200,590 votes (30%), with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People Democratic Party (PDP) coming third with 8,718,396 votes (24%), and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) coming a distant fourth with 2,203,206 votes (6%).

The report indicates that LP will meet the 25% requirement in 25 states (one state more than the 24 required for victory), APC 22 states, PDP 18 states and NNPP one state only.

The presentation of the report was the highlight of a World Press Conference organised yesterday, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Barca Liga Hotel, Abuja, by Peter Obi Support Network (POSN).

Commenting on the report, Mazi Tochukwu Ezeoke, who addressed the world press conference on behalf of the POSN Board of Trustees, said it reflected the hard work done over the years by POSN, LP and Obi-Datti, as well as the numerous support groups scattered around the world. He also noted that it reflects the belief in the Obi-Datti ticket by the vast majority of Nigerians.

Ezeoke said: “As we all know, since the advent of this democratic dispensation, the two major political parties have consistently disregarded the people’s opinion. We have witnessed growing discontent and the efforts by our decadent political leaders to reinforce ethnic and religious bigotry. All of us are disillusioned that our country has sadly been turned into a killing field where human lives are of no more valuable, a nation that is now rated as the headquarters of poverty despite enormous human and material resources that God has generously bestowed on this nation.

“These are all factors that will swing 2023 outcomes, and now the question is: How will the mainstream politicians handle their imminent defeat?

“Today, we are alarmed to witness the leadership of the ruling party and their restless attacks on President Mohammadu Buhari for the recently promulgated federal government policies. We are also alarmed to find the official spokesman of Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, and a serving Governor of the ruling party, openly threatening a coup deta’t. The PDP today is also riddled with crisis, all these developments make us wonder whether these two parties that have brought the country to its knees will allow a free and fair election and whether they will accept the result of the presidential election when they suffered election defeat this weekend.

“Faced with certain electoral defeat, the APC and the PDP have resorted to propaganda, political bribery and spreading fake news and unfounded information against the labour party to help their demoralized supporters.

“It is now obvious that Labour Party is the party to beat and so their masters have seen the truth and are tactically submitting. Atiku in his broadcast is now saying that people should go out and vote peacefully even if they don’t want to vote for him. That is better.

“Meanwhile, the Agbado master and his old naira notes delusional governors are now crying for the election to be postponed because defeat is staring them in the face.

“These failed politicians have failed to read the signs of times, that a new generation of Nigerians hewed in the blood of innocent Nigerians over the years of their mindless misrule have risen to take back their country and will not stop until the day a new Nigeria is born; the 2023 elections are just the beginning.

“The desperate wicked looters of our commonwealth are no longer saying that the Labour Party has no structure because the Peter Obi Support Network [POSN] and many other support groups, including the coalition for Peter Obi have created a massive network of Peter Obi supporters (Obidients) in every nook and cranny of Nigeria.”

Urging Nigerian voters to complete their liberation this Saturday, Ezeoke said: “My fellow citizens, you have seen for yourself, our emancipation is coming! Peter Obi is coming!

“A vote for Peter Obi is a vote for prosperity, a vote for security, a vote for employment, a vote for good governance, a vote good roads, a vote for quality educational system, a vote for quality health facilities, a vote against nepotism and a vote to destroy the structures of corruption in the country.

“We urge Nigerians to come out en masse to vote for Peter Obi this weekend.

“It is the pathway to nation’s promised land.

“Don’t vote for someone that will supervised the “burial of the nation’ which is already in an ‘intensive care unit’ under President Muhammadu Buhari.”

