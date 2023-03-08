Obi to be in court over BVAS inspection case

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi will be at the Court of Appeal in Abuja today (Wednesday) over his party’s legal quest to inspect Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines and other electoral materials deployed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

“Following INEC’s refusal to allow our party to inspect the materials (including BVAS) from the 25th February presidential elections, I am personally heading to the court today with our lawyers,” Obi tweeted on Wednesday.

The former governor of Anambra State said he remained committed and would give more attention to his mission to retrieve his mandate.

“As we pursue due process and defer to the rule of law, I urge all the Obidients in the various states to continue campaigning for our candidates, namely, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour in Lagos, Chijoke Edeoga in Enugu, Patrick Dakum in Plateau, Alex Otti in Abia, Ken Pela in Delta, Ibrahim Mshelia in Borno, to name just a few. It is also imperative that Obidients vote for candidates with Competence, Character, Capacity, and Compassion,” he added.

