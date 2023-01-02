Obi spends New Year day with IDPs in Abuja [Photos]

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi visited the camp for Internally Displaced Persons, IDP, in Wassa, Abuja.

Obi made the disclosure in a tweet on his official Twitter handle while sharing photos from the visit.

The former Anambra governor lamented that some Nigerians were unable to celebrate the New Year in their various homes following the aggravating insecurity bedevilling the country.

He wrote: “Today, New Year’s Day 2023, I visited displaced Nigerians in the IDP camp in Wassa, FCT.

“These IDPs, unlike most Nigerians, cannot enjoy the New Year in the safety of their homes. They were forced to abandon their homes due to the pervasive insecurity.”

