Obi records landslide victory in Imo State

Politics

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has won the presidential election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Imo State on Saturday.

According to the result announced by INEC in Imo State, Obi polled 352,904 votes to defeat his closest challengers, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tinubu polled 66,171 to emerge second while Atiku scored 30,004 to come second. Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) came fourth with 1,536 votes.

INEC disclosed that a total of 476,730 voters were accredited out of the 2,125,446 registered voters in the state. The electoral body also said that 459,261 were recorded as valid votes while 10,424 votes were rejected out of the total 469,685 cast.

